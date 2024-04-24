New landlord of East Sussex village pub plans to offer good food and drink while bringing back traditional games
Christopher Marlowe, 41, from Tunbridge Wells, is taking on a lease at The Wheel Inn on Heathfield Road this summer.
He is going through the handover process now and said he will get the keys on May 20 before opening the pub on June 3.
Christopher said: “We’re planning to tweak the character of the pub slightly.”
He explained that he aims to remove the pool table and fruit machine to make room for ‘vintage games’ like bar billiards, shove ha’penny and ringing the bull. Christopher also wants to offer exceptional gastropub food while creating an inclusive space where everyone can feel welcome. He said: “A builder in his work clothes should to be able to walk into a pub and sit at the bar and have a pint in one hand and a scotch egg in the other while we’re still catering for an elderly couple on their 50th wedding anniversary that wants to sit down and have a four-course champagne dinner.”
“I’m very keen to intertwine the pub with the local community,” said Christopher. “I’ve contacted the Burwash Parish Council to go to their yearly meeting in May because I’m keen to find out what the locals would like from their public house.”
Christopher, who grew up in the area and went to school in Heathfield, said his direction for his business is: “We will endeavor to honour the heritage of British pub culture while exploring new and exciting ways to delight our customers.”
