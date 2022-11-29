A new Lidl supermarket is planned off the A27 on the edge of Worthing.

The discount retail chain already has a store in North Street, but in addition wants to open a second location in the Downlands Retail Park.

Lidl would occupy the vacant unit previously occupied by Halfords and the next door premises where Bensons for Beds is based.

Rather than being knocked down and rebuilt, the existing units would be repurposed.

New Lidl store planned between B&Q and Currys

The supermarket chain has written to residents to ask for feedback on its plans before lodging a planning application with Worthing Borough Council.

The new store would have a 1,081sqm sales area including bakery and customer toilets. There would also be upgraded and widened car parking spaces in front of the store, which would include parent and child spaces, new cycle parking and pedestrian connectivity to the surrounding areas.

Lidl says the design would aim to be in keeping with its commitment to sustainability, while servicing and refuse collection to Lidl stores is done by the same vehicles, reducing the number of deliveries and vehicle movements.

The existing B&Q and Currys stores would not be affected.

James Mitchell, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: “We are delighted to announce plans to bring a new modern Lidl supermarket to the Downlands Retail Park. We have long been committed to serving the communities in and around Worthing and the new development will provide even more local people with greater access to high quality, affordable produce. We hope that as many people as possible are able to participate in this public consultation and look forward to sharing and discussing our plans with everyone.”

In its letter to residents, Lidl says the plans would create around 40 local jobs and bring a disused unit back into use.

