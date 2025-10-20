New Look set to close in Lewes: company confirms date shop will shut its doors

A fashion retailer has confirmed that it is set to close in Lewes town centre.

New Look, at Unit 2, The Friars in High Street, will shut its doors on Saturday, November 8.

A New Look spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all of our colleagues and the local community for their support over the years. We hope customers continue to shop with us online at newlook.com, where our full product ranges can be found.”

This article will be updated as more information comes in.