New Manor Royal flyover mural unveiled in Crawley

Celebrating Manor Royal's Spirit and Identity

A vibrant new mural has been unveiled on one of the key gateways to Manor Royal. Commissioned by Manor Royal BID in partnership with Creative Crawley. The large-scale artwork on the Hazelwick Flyover – referred to as Gateway1 - creates an impressive and impactful first impression for visitors, commuters, and residents.

Commissioned as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the Manor Royal environment, the mural reflects the energy, innovation, and diversity of the Business District. It also serves as a visual reminder of the area’s economic importance and the strong sense of place shared by those who work here.

The project benefits from a share of the Crawley Towns Fund, an investment package of £21.1 million allocated by the Government and administered by Crawley Borough Council in support of economic regeneration schemes throughout the town.

The mural, designed by renowned Sussex-based artist Jac Seifert, is entitled “The Place That Does It All”. It reflects the dynamic, professional, and ambitious character of Manor Royal, celebrating its unique heritage, diverse industries, and thriving community. The artwork is designed to:

Celebrate the business district’s identity , fostering a sense of place and pride.

, fostering a sense of place and pride. Create a welcoming arrival point , reinforcing Manor Royal’s reputation as a leading business hub.

, reinforcing Manor Royal’s reputation as a leading business hub. Reflect innovation and professionalism , embodying the ambition and vibrancy of the area.

, embodying the ambition and vibrancy of the area. Complement existing public art, enhancing the evolving Manor Royal art trail.

Jac Seifert, founder of Orakel Workshop, has drawn inspiration from the people and industries that define Manor Royal. Having grown up in Sussex and attended school in Crawley, Jac brings a personal connection to the project, ensuring the mural resonates deeply with the local community.

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of the Manor Royal BID, said: “This mural is more than just a splash of colour—it’s a celebration of everything Manor Royal stands for: creativity, community, and ambition. We’re incredibly proud of how it’s transformed the flyover into a welcoming landmark and symbol of positive change.”

Sophie Eustace, Co-Project Director of Creative Playground Crawley, said: “The Place That Does It All” mural is a bold and inspiring addition to the series of Crawley wide murals we have been developing to brighten up key areas of the town involving over 350 local residents and funded by Arts Council England. We are delighted that this large scale artwork celebrating the dynamism of Manor Royal will be enjoyed by the thousands of people passing everyday.”

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: "This locally inspired mural really defines our inspiration for Manor Royal. We are home to some of the most innovative businesses in the country and this really comes through in this design. Our thanks to the Manor Royal BID for achieving funding and our congratulations to Jac of the Orakel Workshop for this talented creation."

This mural represents one part of a much wider vision for improving the Business District for businesses, employees and visitors as set out in the Manor Royal BID Business Plan (2023-28) and supporting Manor Royal Projects Pack. www.manorroyal.org/projects

The artwork is also part of a series of six murals that have been developed by Creative Playground Crawley since August 2023.

Images of the Crawley Murals can be found at https://creativecrawley.com/event_hub/crawley-murals/ and see a video of the Mural being created at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyHWHLP-sws