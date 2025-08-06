New owners at award-winning Eastbourne restaurant

Dylan and Daisy. Photo: UGC

An award-winning restaurant in Eastbourne has been sold to new owners.

Skylark, in Grove Road, was opened in 2018 by Craig Fletcher and Erina Howard-Graham.

Just 14 months later, the restaurant was forced to close temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic – but that didn’t stop them.

Skylark has won several awards over the years, including ‘Best Restaurant in Eastbourne’ and ‘has achieved far more than we ever anticipated achieving’, according to Erina.

Now, Craig and Erina are handing the reins over to new owners Daisy Dalton and Dylan-Harrison Latimer Shrapel.

In a statement, Craig and Erina said: "We’re so proud of what Skylark has become, and forever grateful for the memories, the community, and the love we have received over the last seven years.

“Now, it’s time for our next chapter… and Skylark’s too. Thank you again, we truly couldn’t have grown this small business without you.”

Daisy and Dylan, a couple from Eastbourne, said ‘having our own café has always been a dream of ours’.

They said: “We are extremely excited for this new chapter in our lives as having our own café has always been a dream of ours!

"We can’t wait to meet all of the Skylark regulars as we have heard wonderful things from Erina & Craig.

“We are keeping the majority of things the same about Skylark. You will see the same faces behind the bar serving up carefully crafted cocktails along with your favourite dish! We’re here to keep things running and to be a part of the amazing Little Chelsea community.”