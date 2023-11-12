New Post Office to open in Eastbourne
A new Post Office is set to arrive at a business in Eastbourne.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new Post Office is set to come soon to Paperlane in Hampden Park following a successful application.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Paperlane said: “The team at Paperlane would like to share some exciting news with our customers, local community and the far reaching communities of the Eastbourne area.
“Our application to have a post office on our premises has been approved.
“The Post Office is coming soon to Paperlane, Hampden Park.”