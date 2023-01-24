Fresh plans have been put forward for Hailsham Cattle Market and residents aren’t happy about it.

Back in 2007 plans were refused to build a supermarket on the site of Hailsham’s Cattle Market in Market Street. At the time the inspector holding the appeal against the refusal said it would pose a risk to the rural economy unless there was an ‘assured replacement’ for the market.

Since then a search has been ongoing to find an alternative location in or around Hailsham to build a new market. Now a site has been proposed to Wealden District Council - land to the west of the A22 Hailsham Bypass, off Diplocks Roundabout. The existing access point is currently serving Bushy Wood Activity Centre and Knockhatch Adventure Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans from South East Marts Ltd propose to build the market with an associated office, cafe, access, parking, and circulation.

New proposals for Hailsham Cattle Market cause flurry of objections (photo by Jon Rigby)

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the plans: “The existing facilities in Market Street are now outdated in terms of equipment and buildings, with restricted parking and circulation space adding to traffic congestion in the town.

“The proposed site will provide sufficient space for a new ‘state of the art’ market that will prioritise animal welfare; the safety of users and operational efficiency. It will act as a hub for the farming community providing a range of services and help to sustain a robust and diverse agricultural economy in the region."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Markets have been held in Hailsham since 1252 when the town first received a Royal Charter from Henry II to hold markets. This proposed location lies in the Parish of Arlington but is on the boundary with the Parish of Hailsham.

According to the plans, Hailsham Market is now the only livestock market operating in Sussex. Plans say: “After the many years of searching, this is considered the best site on which to relocate the livestock market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

New proposals for Hailsham Cattle Market cause flurry of objections (photo by Jon Rigby)

Residents aren’t happy and have submitted many letters objecting to the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Elliot-Weston said: “As a GirlGuiding leader, we often take our young people to Bushy Wood and have done for years! The building of a meat market simply cannot happen! The meat market needs to find alternative land because it will ruin bushy wood! And we don't want that!!”

Shakira Flint’s son goes on Beavers trips to Bushy Woods. She said: “The woods should be protected at all costs, they have been uninterrupted for years and enable children freedom to move and explore on the site. This is viral for children's education, sensory experiences and development of understanding nature. Please do not spoil these woods, please put children and their education/safety first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worries were also raised from residents about disruption on the A22.

Colin Jaggers, managing director of Knockhatch Adventure Park, said: “Knockhatch Adventure Park is very concerned regarding the planning application to relocate the Hailsham Cattle Market to the fields adjacent to Knockhatch Lane. There has been no contact with us, either formally or informally, to discuss how the proposals could be evolved around the existing conditions and our existing operations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bushy Wood has set up a petition against the plans. Marc Fallon, centre manager, said: “The market may need a new home, we acknowledge the importance of agriculture to the rural economy, but leisure and tourism are fast growing elements of our rural economy locally, and as the only non-profit, low cost, youth residential centre in the area we are a keystone of that economy, the many groups visiting us from all over the UK and abroad use multiple local tourist and retail venues, if we lose trade so will they, the impact will be deep and long lasting.

“Our beautiful natural woodland setting is what makes our venue so special for the young people that use it, this development will forever change the outlook and character of our site, resulting in loss of trade, which risks the jobs that we support, would cause the inevitable decline of our facilities, and possibly even the closure of the venue entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that Wealden District Council will not allow our important and growing contribution to the rural economy to be sacrificed for the sake of another part of that economy, we are no less deserving of protection, enrichment, and investment.”

Members of the public can comment on the plans until February 9 (reference: WD/2022/2878/MAO).