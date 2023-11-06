New recruitment agency to open in Bognor Regis

Bee Happy Recruitment are a brand new employment agency opening doors on Monday 13th November 9am-5pm, located at 2 Station Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1QE.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We're different to other employment agencies, we like to think of ourselves as 'Recruitment with soul'.

We have a standing donation set with a wonderful cause that is close to our hearts-The Bee Friendly Trust https://beefriendlytrust.org/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For every temporary or permanent worker we place, we will donate to the conservation of bees...the hardest workers of all!

Bee Happy Recruitment Logo

We want to make a difference in our local community and for the work we do to have a positive impact on the ecosystem.

We would like to welcome all job seekers and prospective clients to join us on our opening day on Monday 13th November 9am-5pm.

We will be bringing on new positions, temporary and permanent, everyday, so please come and register with us for all our latest roles.