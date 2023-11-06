New recruitment agency to open in Bognor Regis
We're different to other employment agencies, we like to think of ourselves as 'Recruitment with soul'.
We have a standing donation set with a wonderful cause that is close to our hearts-The Bee Friendly Trust https://beefriendlytrust.org/
For every temporary or permanent worker we place, we will donate to the conservation of bees...the hardest workers of all!
We want to make a difference in our local community and for the work we do to have a positive impact on the ecosystem.
We would like to welcome all job seekers and prospective clients to join us on our opening day on Monday 13th November 9am-5pm.
We will be bringing on new positions, temporary and permanent, everyday, so please come and register with us for all our latest roles.
We look forward to welcoming you to Bee Happy Recruitment and we hope to make a great addition to Bognor Regis town centre.