New restaurant plans to open in Chichester: Here's what our readers think

Sourdough pizza chain Franco Manca submitted plans last week to put signage outside the former Russell and Bromley shop in West Street.

Fan of the Italian food-favourite took to social media to express their excitement at the story.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Hemes said: "Yay! I love Franco Manca, really glad they are coming to Chichester."

Market Cross stock

READ THIS: Franco Manca plans to open in Chichester

Sam Yeowell: "Excellent. Great business, with great founders, producing genuinely superb pizza for reasonable prices. Oh, and great owners which have one of the highest rates of staff shareholding of anyone in any industry..."

Jemima Miller said: "How exciting! Chichester is in desperate need for a half decent pizza place, everywhere else is pretty terrible…"

Others said that, while happy at the prospect of an empty city-centre unit being filled, a chain restaurant was not needed.

SEE MORE: Meet the coffee connoisseur at Trading Post Coffee Roasters

Suzie Twist said: "I do love Franco Manca. I can’t see that we need it though."

Chloe Smith said: "I had heard that shop was going to be an Anthropologie... Not that I'd have been able to afford anything in it but more diverse than yet another pizza place.

"Surely we're at saturation point with eateries? Especially with The Ivy taking another previous retail space."

Others seemed to take the news as the death knell of the city with one reader, Jeff Spreadbury, simply saying: "RIP Chichester."

HAVE YOU READ: Eight new businesses opening in Sussex

Beverly Cerexhe-Dickens wrote: "For goodness' sake, the city is flooded with overpriced restaurants."

The application was submitted on Friday and a determination deadline has been set for April 14.

What do you make of the plans? Get in touch on Twitter or Facebook.