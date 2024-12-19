The eatery, based within a hotel, will be offering a range of dishes, made from locally sourced ingredients, a spokesperson for the venue said.

Harry’s, based within The Gallivant Hotel in Camber, near Rye, is set to open in February 2025.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Founded by Harry and Sigrid Cragoe, the light-filled restaurant will celebrate British cooking under the expertise of executive chef Matthew Harris, formerly of Bibendum, who has recently joined the team.

“Set behind the beach, with sweeping views of the grass fringed dunes, Harry’s blends vintage coastal nostalgia with inspiration from the Cragoes' time in California during the 80s and 90s.

“Designed by Sigrid with a sense of simplicity, the space features locally sourced furniture made from upcycled wood and thoughtfully curated vintage swimwear adorning the walls. Adding charm, these pieces were collected from costume houses in Los Angeles and beyond during Sigrid’s career in film. A small terrace will serve as a sanctuary for guests, offering one of Britain’s largest selections of English wines, sourced directly from growers such as Gusbourne and Oxney Organic Estate.

“The menu highlights sharing plates of seasonal produce, inspired by Matthew’s career in classic French restaurants and the chefs who have shaped his approach to cooking.”

Signature dishes include magret de canard with braised endive, orange and peppercorn sauce and tarte fine aux pommes flambéed with calvados - alongside freshly made terrines, crafted from local game, roast cod with coco beans, tomato, herbs and aioli and prune and armagnac crème brûlée.

The spokesperson added: “Local, highly seasonal produce will also feature, so expect to see in spring Romney salt marsh lamb and local fish like turbot and plaice, caught from Rye Bay and Dungeness.”

Harry said: “Harry’s is about creating a space where our local community can come together and feel a sense of escapism by the sea, we want to celebrate the beauty of where we are located and the simplicity of good, simple cooking and great wines - much of my inspiration has come from the pages of Simon Hopkinson’s cookbooks, so meeting Matthew a few years ago felt like divine intervention.”

Matthew said: “The greatest thrill I derive from being here is the opportunity to cook what I love and to return to dishes I have cooked on and off throughout my life.

“These are dishes and ingredients that have stood the test of time and will, I hope, be enjoyed by many.

“I share Harry’s view that delicious food brings people together and is at the heart of our happiest memories. It’s why I’m so excited about the dishes for two or more, brought to the table for guests to share - often showcasing a specific ingredient at its peak.”

Matthew Harris Photo: Carla Barber

Harry's, which opens in February 2025 Photo: Carla Barber

One of the dishes on offer Photo: Carla Barber