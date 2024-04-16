Bradley Young recently took up his role at well-respected GWA Cars & Finance, based in Bognor Regis

Bradley recently took up his role at well-respected GWA Cars & Finance, based in Bognor Regis, and has spoken of the company's aspirations to enhance its service as the firm continues to explore ways to satisfy the increased demand in its sector.

And he says GWA Cars & Finance, established in 1992 by managing director Gary Watts, is perfectly poised to take another big step in developing the methods, strategies, and processes used to build and maintain customer relationships.

Over the years the business has developed into a specialist new and used vehicle sales outlet offering a personal service to clients, sourcing both commercial and private vehicles and recommending funding options.

Bradley, son of director Gary Young, said: "To join such a prestigious company with such a great reputation has been a real thrill and within a short space of time I have seen the exciting possibilities of helping to take the business forward.

“Our team here has years and years of experience and that is obviously crucial, not only our practice but for me to tap in to as I settle in. Our operations manager Mark Bingham has been a huge help and to be able to rely on people such as him and the rest of the team, you soon realise the entire set-up here is geared to growth.

"In short, we provide businesses and private individuals with the right vehicles at the right price, funded by the most suitable and cost-effective finance packages available and we believe no business does this better than we do.

"We are effectively annually sourcing and supplying hundreds of new and used cars and commercial vehicles without a forecourt but with the added benefit to our customers of doing so augmented by being funded by the most suitable and cost-effective finance package available.

"We believe that we can definitely expand our offerings to a younger consumer range and that is one of the core reasons I am here, to help develop that and so far, I think we have made great strides.

"Embracing our marketing, social media reach and targeted publicity will supplement these goals and that is certainly something we are looking at with fresh eyes.

“All you need to do is tell us what sort of vehicle you want, how much you are willing to spend and over what time frame – and we’ll do the rest. It really is that simple!”