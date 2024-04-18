The Pricewatch Group has announced that Wivelsfield Service Station has a Morrisons Daily with a Gulf forecourt on Ditchling Road.

Marketing manager Claire Goddard sent this newspaper photos inside the shop.

She said the new store offers many products, including: InPost lockers, an air/water machine and vacuum facility, Cook frozen ready meals, a Costa Express, Skwishee carbonated slush, an iSqueeze fresh orange juice machine, Rollover hotdogs, an in-store bakery with hot food-to-go and bread, rolls and pastries made daily.

Claire said: “We are working to add PayPoint as a service and we are looking at the possibility of introducing a jet wash and laundry machines.”

There will be an open day on Friday, May 10, when the store will be officially opened by Forecourt Trader magazine editor Juliet Morrison. Members of Wivelsfield FC are also set to attend the event because the Pricewatch Group is sponsoring their new kit. The open day will also be raising funds for the Bentswood Hub.

Claire said: “We’re a family run business operating since 1997 and is owned by brother’s Anthony and Paul Salvidge. We have ten forecourts located across Sussex and one stand-along convenience store in Horsham. Our forecourts are branded Gulf, BP and Esso and our shops Nisa and Morrisons.”

