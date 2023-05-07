A new shop is set to open soon in the heart of Chichester’s city centre.

Barn’s Townhouse, a ‘lifestyle, eatery and retail destination’ will be opening soon on East Street in the city.

Barn’s Townhouse will be a sister store to The Barn Little London, located in Little London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barn Little London opened its doors in Chichester in 2020 where the restaurant has a RARE Slow Food Eatery & Events venue and a Food Hall which celebrates Local Slow Food as well as emerging Independent Food Brands.

A new restaurant is coming to Chichester city centre.

At the front end of the business, The Barn supports The Slow Food Movement and championing local food, at the back end we support UK Harvest. This charity fights food waste, with a fleet of vehicles they collect and rescue enough surplus to demand food in the South of England to make circa 75,000 meals a week for the vulnerable in our society locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new shop is set to open soon in the heart of Chichester’s city centre.

A new shop is set to open soon in the heart of Chichester’s city centre.