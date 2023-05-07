Edit Account-Sign Out
New shop set to open soon in Chichester city centre

A new shop is set to open soon in the heart of Chichester’s city centre.

By Sam Pole
Published 7th May 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 16:54 BST

Barn’s Townhouse, a ‘lifestyle, eatery and retail destination’ will be opening soon on East Street in the city.

Barn’s Townhouse will be a sister store to The Barn Little London, located in Little London.

The Barn Little London opened its doors in Chichester in 2020 where the restaurant has a RARE Slow Food Eatery & Events venue and a Food Hall which celebrates Local Slow Food as well as emerging Independent Food Brands.

At the front end of the business, The Barn supports The Slow Food Movement and championing local food, at the back end we support UK Harvest. This charity fights food waste, with a fleet of vehicles they collect and rescue enough surplus to demand food in the South of England to make circa 75,000 meals a week for the vulnerable in our society locally.

