‘Naturally Crafted’ opened its doors in The Mall in Western Road last Wednesday (November 2).

The Deputy Mayor of Bexhill Councillor Claire Baldry marked the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, while the first few customers were given free goodie bags as thanks for their support.

The shop is owned by crafter Julie Wallis, who locals may know for her hand-burnt pyrography artwork which she sells at craft fairs in the local area.

Her new shop combines these pieces with the works of other local crafters and makers, as well as other hand-picked unusual gift items.

All the items in the store are either made by people from Bexhill or are handmade by fairtrade makers.

In addition to Julie’s pyrography artwork, products on sale include jewellery, home decor, cushions, and Christmas decorations.

Speaking about the new store, Julie said: “My pyrography – that’s wood burning – started as a hobby but more and more people kept telling me I needed to sell it.

“When the unit in The Mall became vacant, I thought it could be the perfect opportunity to sell my pieces as well as supporting other local crafters.”

Naturally Crafted is situated in Unit 11 of The Mall and is open Mondays to Saturdays, from 9.30am to 4pm.

The shop also plans to stay open during the Bexhill late night shopping event in December.