St Wilfrid’s Hospice is set to open a new store in Polegate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new store is the eleventh St Wilfrid’s Hospice store to open in the county.

The new shop will stock a range of items, including clothing, toys and bric-a-brac as well as new greetings cards and will host a grand opening event on Friday, November 17 at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, a spokesperson for St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: “Our new shop will open at 10am this Friday (November 17) and it's all systems go to get it ready.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is set to open a new store in Polegate. Picture: St Wilfrid's Hospice

“The new shop will stock a range of pre-loved items, including clothing, toys and bric-a-brac as well as new greetings cards. You'll find us on the high street near the station in Polegate. We look forward to welcoming you there.”