New St Wilfrid’s Hospice store to open in Polegate
The new store is the eleventh St Wilfrid’s Hospice store to open in the county.
The new shop will stock a range of items, including clothing, toys and bric-a-brac as well as new greetings cards and will host a grand opening event on Friday, November 17 at 10am.
In a statement, a spokesperson for St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: “Our new shop will open at 10am this Friday (November 17) and it's all systems go to get it ready.
“The new shop will stock a range of pre-loved items, including clothing, toys and bric-a-brac as well as new greetings cards. You'll find us on the high street near the station in Polegate. We look forward to welcoming you there.”
St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield and everywhere in between with life-limiting illnesses.