NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

New sweet shop celebrates first months of success at Eastbourne ESK

A traditional sweet shop has celebrated its first months of success after opening its store at ESK in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:52 BST

A Spoonful of Sugar, a traditional sweet shop which opened its doors in Eastbourne’s ESK in May, has celebrated its first few weeks of trading at the store in Eastbourne.

The store is run by a husband and wife duo, who have run the business since 2021 and operate throughout East Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One half of A Spoonful of Sugar, Colette Jackson, said: “A Spoonful of Sugar opened inside ESK eight weeks ago and has been a huge success.

Most Popular
A Spoonful of Sugar, a traditional sweet shop which opened its doors in Eastbourne’s ESK in May, has celebrated its first few weeks of trading at the store in Eastbourne. Picture: A Spoonful of SugarA Spoonful of Sugar, a traditional sweet shop which opened its doors in Eastbourne’s ESK in May, has celebrated its first few weeks of trading at the store in Eastbourne. Picture: A Spoonful of Sugar
A Spoonful of Sugar, a traditional sweet shop which opened its doors in Eastbourne’s ESK in May, has celebrated its first few weeks of trading at the store in Eastbourne. Picture: A Spoonful of Sugar

“We cater for all allergens and dietary requirements, vegan vegetarian. halal, dairy free and sugar free and offer pic n mix bags to suit.

“We also have a range of sugar free, American Candy and drinks.

“We are just a small business a husband-and-wife team and between us are open seven days a week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business started when Colette became ill with Meniere’s disease, an inner ear problem that can cause dizzy spells, also called vertigo, and hearing loss, and forced her to start the business from home.

Colette continued: “We started A Spoonful of Sugar three years ago, working from home after I became ill with Meniere's disease, leaving me no choice but to give up my job working with children for 26 years.

“We started at markets and events, selling online and through social media.

“We absolutely love it, our little shop is full of a huge range of different sweets jars and you can make your own.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It has always been my dream to have my own shop but financially never had the capital with high shop rates. Thanks to ESK Warehouses we now have our dream.

“We are proud of our shop, selling all the old/retro favourites as well as new sweets. We wanted to create a shop visually going back in time, old fashioned sweet jars stocked fully across the shop, allowing people to choose and weigh just like the old days, but creating a modern twist with new Pic N mix choices, American Candy and fun sweets.

“We are growing with customers each week, people love coming in and just browsing, reminiscing about their childhoods, so we get to hear some lovely stories.

Related topics:AmericanAmerican Candy