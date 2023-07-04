A traditional sweet shop has celebrated its first months of success after opening its store at ESK in Eastbourne.

A Spoonful of Sugar, a traditional sweet shop which opened its doors in Eastbourne’s ESK in May, has celebrated its first few weeks of trading at the store in Eastbourne.

The store is run by a husband and wife duo, who have run the business since 2021 and operate throughout East Sussex.

One half of A Spoonful of Sugar, Colette Jackson, said: “A Spoonful of Sugar opened inside ESK eight weeks ago and has been a huge success.

“We cater for all allergens and dietary requirements, vegan vegetarian. halal, dairy free and sugar free and offer pic n mix bags to suit.

“We also have a range of sugar free, American Candy and drinks.

“We are just a small business a husband-and-wife team and between us are open seven days a week.

The business started when Colette became ill with Meniere’s disease, an inner ear problem that can cause dizzy spells, also called vertigo, and hearing loss, and forced her to start the business from home.

Colette continued: “We started A Spoonful of Sugar three years ago, working from home after I became ill with Meniere's disease, leaving me no choice but to give up my job working with children for 26 years.

“We started at markets and events, selling online and through social media.

“We absolutely love it, our little shop is full of a huge range of different sweets jars and you can make your own.

“It has always been my dream to have my own shop but financially never had the capital with high shop rates. Thanks to ESK Warehouses we now have our dream.

“We are proud of our shop, selling all the old/retro favourites as well as new sweets. We wanted to create a shop visually going back in time, old fashioned sweet jars stocked fully across the shop, allowing people to choose and weigh just like the old days, but creating a modern twist with new Pic N mix choices, American Candy and fun sweets.