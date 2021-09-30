New terrace of cottages could pop up in Herstmonceux

If plans submitted to Wealden District Council are approved, a terrace of five cottages will be build on the land by Pond Farm Cottage in Lower Road.

Plans say the site is currently used for agricultural purposes.

All the cottages would be three-bed with car parking spaces and cycle storage.

How the cottages will look. Photo from Wealden District Council. SUS-210930-162546001

According to the plans, “The site is in a semi-rural location but there is a full range of services and amenities in Herstmonceux village, which is within two kilometres of the proposed development.”

Member of the public can comment on the plans until October 29 (Planning reference: WD/2019/1347/O).