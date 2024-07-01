New toy store to open in Eastbourne as furniture shop closes

Benson for Beds at The Crumbles. Photo: Google Street ViewBenson for Beds at The Crumbles. Photo: Google Street View
A new toy store is set to open in Eastbourne following the closure of a furniture shop.

Smyths Toys Superstore will move into a unit at The Crumbles, in Sovereign Harbour, following planning permission from Eastbourne Borough Council.

An application, submitted in April, sought confirmation on if it was lawful to remove and replace the existing retail floorspace at mezzanine level.

The unit is currently occupied by Bensons for Beds, who were rumoured to be shutting down after ‘store closing sale’ signs appeared in the shop’s windows.

Smyths is the fastest growing toy retailer, according to its website, and has more than 100 stores throughout the UK and Ireland.

