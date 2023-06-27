A new wine bar has opened its doors in Eastbourne.

Dawnmouse Furniture Limited, on Carlisle Road, has temporarily opened a wine bar, called Dawson’s Wine Bar, at its store.

The wine bar offers everything from wine to cocktails as well as outside seating.

The wine bar will be open for one week while the Eastbourne International tennis tournament takes place in the town from June 25 to July 1.

The furniture store has also announced that it will apply for a full licence so that it may be able to serve alcohol throughout the rest of the year.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dawnmouse said: “It’s been a very busy month preparing for this.

“We have carefully selected a large selection of wines tried and tested by us and we will also have ales, lagers, ciders and soft drinks available.

“Pimms will be sold by the jug, along with two types of gins and Bacardi.

“Upstairs we have our furniture and gifts room, everything is available for purchase, made to measure furniture upon request.

“The concept is, to mix the furniture, gifts and wine bar all into one. Everything in the shop/ bar is hand made by Dawmouse Furniture Ltd or locally made by craftsmen.

“We have capacity for 36 covers as well as offering table service.

“We are so excited and cannot wait to see you all.”

