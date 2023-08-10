New Wired Sussex director of innovation fuels digital economy

Wired Sussex has appointed new director of innovation Samantha Harland to the team to help the non-profit membership organisation as it continues to act as the voice for tech, digital and media businesses on a local, regional and national level.

Harland joins Wired Sussex with extensive experience of working with startups and small to medium sized businesses at organisations such as Plus X and NatWest Accelerator in Brighton and with major corporations including Unilever and Diageo.

She plans to use her connections to help Wired Sussex collaborate with other organisations in the region and to lead innovation projects which will help the wider business community around the region adapt to changes in digital and technology, such as AI, SEO, and many more.

Director of innovation Samantha Harland with Wired Sussex CEO Iain McKenna

Wired Sussex director of innovation Samantha Harland said: “I was previously the innovation lead at Wired Sussex and I’m so excited to return to this fantastic non-profit membership organisation as we continue to act as the voice for Brighton, Hove and Sussex’s tech, digital and media sector and herald an era of increased collaboration.

“Building connections with people and businesses is what lights me up so I’ll be bringing energy and enthusiasm to the exciting projects we have in the pipeline.”

Harland’s role will involve promoting Wired Sussex’s innovation hub the FuseBox and taking its regular Show and Tell sessions out on the road in the region, where businesses share the groundbreaking projects they are working on.

She hopes to empower businesses in the region to scale up and make it possible for more tech giants like Brandwatch to grow in the region, as Sussex builds on its reputation as a tech, digital and media sector cluster which punches above its weight.

Iain McKenna, CEO, Wired Sussex, said: “We cannot wait to see the innovative projects Sam will deliver take shape here at Wired Sussex.

“Her impressive experience working with start ups and major brands, combined with her understanding of the tech, digital and media economy in Sussex is going to help us as we continue to develop an exciting business ecosystem, develop talent, skills and promote innovation.”

Wired Sussex’s head office is based in Brighton at The FuseBox in New England Street, but the organisation supports businesses and freelancers working in the tech, digital and media sectors across Brighton, Hove, East and West Sussex.

The FuseBox is Wired Sussex’s innovation centre, which serves as a hub for digital innovators, tech visionaries and creative technologists and provides workspace, facilities, opportunities and expertise.

Wired Sussex helps its members access talent, workspaces, investment and clients. It also runs recruitment, training and internship services.