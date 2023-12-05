The Grand Final of these prestigious business awards was staged in the Great Hall, at Wembley Stadium in the presence of over 700 business owners and guests from across the UK.
There were 19 categories of awards handed out at the ceremony, following a champagne reception, dinner and entertainment from the West End. Eleven members of Newhaven Chamber attended the event.
Annie Lorys, Vice President of Newhaven Chamber said: “We were very nervous when the Best Networking Groups were read out, especially as there were so many people in the room. The build-up was incredible, and to hear our name announced as winners, was such an achievement. We were all over the moon and tremendously proud.”
The SME National Business Awards are now in their seventh year and showcase talented businesses through the UK. The shortlisted entries are judged by a range of top businesses professionals and entrepreneurs.
1. Newhaven Chamber of Commerce wins "Networking Group of the Year" at the SME National Business Awards
Newhaven Chamber of Commerce wins "Networking Group of the Year" at the SME National Business Awards Photo: Newhaven Chamber of Commerce
2. Newhaven Chamber of Commerce wins "Networking Group of the Year" at the SME National Business Awards
Newhaven Chamber of Commerce wins "Networking Group of the Year" at the SME National Business Awards Photo: Newhaven Chamber of Commerce
3. Newhaven Chamber of Commerce wins "Networking Group of the Year" at the SME National Business Awards
Newhaven Chamber of Commerce wins "Networking Group of the Year" at the SME National Business Awards Photo: Newhaven Chamber of Commerce
4. Newhaven Chamber of Commerce wins "Networking Group of the Year" at the SME National Business Awards
Newhaven Chamber of Commerce wins "Networking Group of the Year" at the SME National Business Awards Photo: Newhaven Chamber of Commerce