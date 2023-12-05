Newhaven Chamber of Commerce wins "Networking Group of the Year" at the SME National Business Awards

There were 19 categories of awards handed out at the ceremony, following a champagne reception, dinner and entertainment from the West End . Eleven members of Newhaven Chamber attended the event.

Annie Lorys, Vice President of Newhaven Chamber said: “We were very nervous when the Best Networking Groups were read out, especially as there were so many people in the room. The build-up was incredible, and to hear our name announced as winners, was such an achievement. We were all over the moon and tremendously proud.”