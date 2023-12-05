BREAKING

Newhaven Chamber of Commerce wins "Networking Group of the Year" at the SME National Business Awards

The Grand Final of these prestigious business awards was staged in the Great Hall, at Wembley Stadium in the presence of over 700 business owners and guests from across the UK.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 5th Dec 2023, 14:49 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 14:50 GMT

There were 19 categories of awards handed out at the ceremony, following a champagne reception, dinner and entertainment from the West End. Eleven members of Newhaven Chamber attended the event.

Annie Lorys, Vice President of Newhaven Chamber said: “We were very nervous when the Best Networking Groups were read out, especially as there were so many people in the room. The build-up was incredible, and to hear our name announced as winners, was such an achievement. We were all over the moon and tremendously proud.”

The SME National Business Awards are now in their seventh year and showcase talented businesses through the UK. The shortlisted entries are judged by a range of top businesses professionals and entrepreneurs.

Please visit the website for more details at newhavenchamber.co.uk

