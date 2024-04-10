Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Programme director Corinne Day posed two questions to the group: what changes have you seen in Newhaven in the last four years, and what changes are needed now to support business growth?

Several positive changes in Newhaven over the past few years were noted. The significant increase in arts and cultural events was said to be changing perceptions and generating a growing interest in the town from Brighton and beyond. One new resident to Newhaven described being impressed by its burgeoning arts scene, calling the town “deeply unpretentious”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community spaces like the Hillcrest Centre and the community arts and wellbeing organisation Hospitable Environment – now in its third year of growth – were praised for providing an inclusive platform to bring residents together, strengthening community ties and boosting pride in Newhaven.

Newhaven Champions meeting highlights successes and potential improvements in the town. Image: Newhaven Enterprise Zone

Initiatives like Haven Young Creatives and the new Youth Centre on Denton Island were also celebrated. But youth engagement remains a challenge, with a need for more spaces and things for young people to do in Newhaven.

It was remarked that more and more businesses have been moving to Newhaven and continue to do so. Boutique Modern was mentioned as a prime example of a successful growing business in Newhaven, while businesses were said to have “tremendous resilience and determination” and an unusually fierce loyalty, with many wanting to remain here as they expand. The business rates relief provided by the Enterprise Zone was also highlighted in supporting growth.

The transformation of the Marine Workshops was praised, with the introduction of new marine and creative production courses for East Sussex College students. It was remarked that more could be done to make the most of the whole building, however, with some spaces still unused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lack of social space was flagged as a challenge by many people in the room. There was a huge appetite for more coffee shops, bars and places where people can meet and socialise – which would make Newhaven a more attractive place to live and to visit.

It was reported that although there is a strong perception Newhaven has a lot to offer for certain types of business (and an opportunity to take business from places like Brighton, as Newhaven has more affordable space for expansion) – there is still a challenge in getting staff to relocate, partly as rental costs are still high. All agreed that an improved town centre with more social spaces would help encourage people to relocate from places like Brighton.

Recruiting locally was raised as an issue by several people, and it was suggested that a Newhaven specific platform could help in matching jobseekers, including young people, with growing businesses in the town and communicating local opportunities, as well as careers fairs to promote local jobs.