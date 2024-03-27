Newhaven to Dieppe ferry route receives £7.3 million refurbishment investment

The pan-European ferry operator won the right to operate the service for a further five years in 2023 and has invested £7.3 million (€8.5m) in refurbishing both ships on the route.

According to DFDS: “The refurbishments will enhance the passenger experience onboard and transform the ships into modern, luxurious spaces to meet the needs of discerning travellers.”

The redesign and upgrade process started in December with Seven Sisters and will be followed by an upgrade to Cote d’Albatre, which will return to service on the route at the beginning of May, in time for the busy summer season. Both ships can carry up to 600 passengers.

Newly redesigned spaces on board the ships include a full refit of all public spaces, including layouts, wall and floor coverings, lighting, furniture, and art. The makeover includes a new duty-free shop offering local produce and well-known brands, a colourful children’s play area, and a relaxing lounge with reclining seats.

Also included is a fully refurbished suite of 43 private standard cabins to suit all budgets, with a family cabin and a luxury cabin, offering breath-taking views of the sea. New sleeping pods for drivers and cyclists with a private lounge and shower suite will also be available.

Jean-Claude Charlo, route director at DFDS, said: “This multi-million-pound investment responds to feedback from passengers on the route, modernising and refreshing onboard areas to provide a more spacious feel onboard to inspire relaxation, and enjoyment of the journey.

"It reflects our major commitment to developing and growing passenger volumes on the route over the new five-year term of our contract and our desire to continually innovate to meet our passengers’ shifting expectations.”

After a record year for passenger and vehicle volumes on the Newhaven-Dieppe route in 2023, DFDS anticipates growing the route by a further four per cent in 2024 following its investment in the two ships.

Standard prices for a car and two passengers on the route start from £56 each way and ferry crossings on the service take four-hours. For more information or to book visit www.dfds.com.

