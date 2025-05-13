Nine Eastbourne eateries with the worst food hygiene ratings released in April

From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate establishments in the below areas with the FSA definitions included:

Hygienic food handling – Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene

Management of food safety – System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery.

Restaurants have the opportunity to appeal the rating and can request a re-inspections. Any restaurants that have appealed or that have requested a new inspection and are awaiting a new score according to the FSA website have not been included in this article.

Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

Here are nine eateries which have scored 0,1 or 2 hygiene ratings in April:

1 . Food Hygiene Ratings Here are nine eateries in Eastbourne whose food hygiene ratings scored either 1 or 2 as of April 2025. Photo: Ralf - stock.adobe.com

2 . Spice Garden Spice Garden at 6 Church Street; rated on March 21. It received a rating of 0 as its management of food safety and hygienic food handling required major improvement Photo: Google maps Photo: Google Maps

3 . Bibendum Bibendum at 1a Grange Road; rated on March 13. It received a rating of 1 as its management of food safety required major improvement Photo: Google maps Photo: Google Maps