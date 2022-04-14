Little Ankle Biters Sussex is a free website for families which provides trusted reviews of the best activity clubs, days out, classes and child-friendly pubs and restaurants.

The site's annual awards honour individuals and organisations who have made an 'extraordinary impact' in their community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 2,000 nominations were submitted for 17 categories, with nine Worthing-based people and businesses being among the winners.

Little Ankle Biters' logo.

These included:

Hartbeeps with Caroline M (Best Children’s Activity Class)

Bella Regnante at One Stop Party Shop (Best Children’s Party Entertainer)

The Sweatbox (Best for the Grown Ups)

My Little Play Box (Best Local Independent Business)

The Little Play Village (Best New Business)

The Little Play Village (Best Parent Run Business)

One Stop Party Shop (Best Party Supplier)

MotherRucker (Best Pregnancy Business or Service)

Out of Bounds (Best Soft Play)

Pavillion Theatre (Best Theatre)

Despite only being launched last year, the team behind the local family guides said they have been 'absolutely blown away by the phenomenal response' to nominations and voting which reached the thousands within the first hours of going live.

Editor Gina Lee, from Lancing, said: “I am overwhelmed by the incredible response we have seen to our first awards over the last 3 months and would like to thank everyone who took time to nominate or vote for a local business.

"The outpouring of love and support we have seen for so many businesses across the county has been really special.

"And I have particularly loved the way in which our nominees and finalists have all supported and championed each other’s businesses.

"Of course there has been a competitive element in there but at Little Ankle Biters we are all about building a sense of community – a village if you will – and that sense of community has really come to the fore through this process.”

The awards celebrate local businesses and charities that provide an outstanding service to families and carers by 'gaining the seal of approval from those who experience them most'.