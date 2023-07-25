NationalWorldTV
'No plans' for Chichester pub to close as brewery goes into administration

There are ‘no plans’ for an historic Chichester pub to closure as the brewery announced it has appointed administrators.
By Joe Stack
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST

The Hole in the Wall in St Martin’s Street is owned by Big Smoke Brew Co which appointed administrators on July 6 according The Gazette, an official public record.

Management currently has ‘no plans’ to close the pub and a full statement is expected later today (Tuesday, July 25).

A stock image of a pint of beer being poured. Picture via PixabayA stock image of a pint of beer being poured. Picture via Pixabay
‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ in sight as Chichester landlords prepare for reopening venues

The pub was taken over by the craft brewery before the pandemic and opened in April 2019. Since then it has proved a popular watering hole with a bustling bar and an array of events from open-mic nights to other live music performances.

The brewery has eight other pubs across the south east including in Epsom, Surbiton and Hammersmith.

