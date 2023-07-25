There are ‘no plans’ for an historic Chichester pub to closure as the brewery announced it has appointed administrators.

The Hole in the Wall in St Martin’s Street is owned by Big Smoke Brew Co which appointed administrators on July 6 according The Gazette, an official public record.

Management currently has ‘no plans’ to close the pub and a full statement is expected later today (Tuesday, July 25).

The pub was taken over by the craft brewery before the pandemic and opened in April 2019. Since then it has proved a popular watering hole with a bustling bar and an array of events from open-mic nights to other live music performances.