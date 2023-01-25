Nominations are now open for Seahaven Business Awards - here's how to enter

The awards celebrate professionalism, creativity, innovation and business excellence across Newhaven, Seaford and Peacehaven.
They are presented by Newhaven Chamber of Commerce in association with Seaford and Peacehaven's Chambers of Commerce, and hosted by John Young, BBC presenter and reporter for over 30 years
Any business with a BN25, BN10 or BN9 postcode can enter for free, with all shortlisted candidates benefiting from publicity. Comments from satisfied customers can support applications.
All the information about the Seahaven Business Awards and entry forms can be found on the Newhaven Chamber website.
Categories include: business of the year, business person of the year, best environmental business, best customer service, best new business, best eatery, and the president's award for artistic enterprise.
Closing date for entries is Friday 24 March - all entry forms and customer testimonials must be completed by this point.