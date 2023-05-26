Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates inaugural flights from Gatwick Airport to popular Florida destinations

Norse Atlantic Airways celebrated two inaugurals this week with the launch of flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale from Gatwick Airport.

The flights, which took off on Thursday [May 25] and Friday [26] respectively, mark the beginning of a new era of travellers seeking affordable and convenient options to popular holiday destination.

Flights to Orlando operate four times a week in May and June and then increase to a daily service in July, at the height of the summer peak season, with fares starting from £438 return including taxes.

Flights to Fort Lauderdale operate three times a week in May and June and increase to four times a week in July for the rest of the summer season, with fares starting from £450 return including taxes.

These new routes complement Norse Atlantic daily services from London to New York, providing travellers with even more choices for transatlantic travel.

Flights are available to book now on www.flynorse.com.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “We are delighted to introduce these two new routes from London Gatwick to the sought-after destination of Florida, and provide travellers with greater choice and affordable fares for a holiday of a lifetime this summer, and to those wishing to plan for some winter sun ahead.

“From endless beaches to some of the world’s most famous attractions Florida offers something for everybody.

“We look forward to a busy summer ahead as we bring value fares and a fantastic service to passengers looking to travel across the Atlantic.”

Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando said: “Norse is launching new direct flight service to Orlando at the perfect time, ahead of summer travel.

“Low-cost air carriers like Norse are particularly appealing for families and visitors on a budget, who are looking to save money on travel while enjoying the sunshine in the theme park capital of the world.”

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience.

Norse Atlantic’s Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline, allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fare option, Light, Classic and Flextra, that cater to individual preferences and travel needs, providing the passengers with the flexibility to select the amenities that matter most to them.