Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates inaugural flights to two new US destinations from Gatwick Airport

Norse Atlantic Airways, the pioneering low-cost long-haul airline, celebrated two inaugural flights on June 30 and July 1 respectively with the launch of services to two new US destinations from Gatwick Airport.

These new direct routes provide an affordable and convenient travel option for passengers seeking to explore the vibrant cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco from the United Kingdom.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “Los Angeles and San Francisco have now become the fifth and sixth destinations to the US from our London base. With the addition of these two destinations Norse Atlantic is now the largest long haul operator to the US from London Gatwick.

“We are proud to offer an affordable and convenient way to explore these two iconic cities and experience the renowned sights and cultural landmarks that make each destination unique.

“From the picturesque beauty of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge and the bustling streets of Fisherman's Wharf to the magic of Hollywood and the famous Santa Monica Beach, these two destinations have something for everyone.”

Flights to Los Angeles (LAX) from London Gatwick operate daily and depart at 10.35 arriving at 14.10 the same day, flights depart Los Angeles (LAX) at 14.25 and arrive at 11.00 the following day. Fares in Economy start from £460 return including all taxes and fees.

Flights to San Francisco (SFO) from London Gatwick operate three times a week and depart at 10.10 arriving at 13.25 the same day, flights depart San Francisco (SFO) at 15.25 and arrive at 9.50 the following day. Fares in Economy start from £455 return including all taxes and fees.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience. The Norse Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.