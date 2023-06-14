Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates one year of Transatlantic flying with global sale across all markets

Norse Atlantic Airways, the pioneering long-haul low-cost airline, is proudly celebrating the first anniversary of its inaugural flight between Oslo and New York, marking a remarkable year of connecting Europe to the US and making travel more accessible than ever before.

Since the first commercial flight 12 months ago Norse Atlantic Airways has ramped up operations now serving 12 destinations across Europe and the United States and employs over 1,000 people across Norway, the UK, the US and Europe.

In that time the airline has flown more than 2,630 flights carrying nearly half a million passengers. Cargo operations have continued to grow throughout the year with the airline transporting approximately 14,500 tonnes in total, including 4,000 tonnes of fish between Europe and the US.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “We are thrilled to commemorate our first anniversary of connecting Oslo and New York.

“This milestone not only reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team but also highlights the growing demand for affordable, high-quality transatlantic travel.

“We are grateful for the trust our passengers have placed in us and are we are looking forward to a busy year ahead.”

To mark this significant occasion, Norse Atlantic Airways is delighted to announce a global sale across all markets.

Customers can take advantage of incredible discounts and experience the exceptional service and comfort that Norse Atlantic Airways has become known for.

Promotional fares, including all taxes and fees, from Gatwick to the US are available to book now on www.flynorse.com:

– London Gatwick to New York JFK from £295 return including taxes and fees

– London Gatwick to Fort Lauderdale and Miami from £319 return including taxes and fees

– London Gatwick to Orlando from £319 return including taxes and fees

– London Gatwick to Boston from £275 return including taxes and fees

– London Gatwick to Washington DC from £309 return including taxes and fees

– London Gatwick to San Francisco from £335 return including taxes and fees

– London Gatwick to Los Angeles from £365 return including taxes and fees

– London Gatwick to Barbados from £349 return including taxes and fees

– London Gatwick to Montego Bay from £419 return including taxes and fees

– London Gatwick to Kingston from £419 return including taxes and fees

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience. The Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.