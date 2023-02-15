Norse Atlantic Airways launches ticket sales from Gatwick Airport to two new routes in the United States

Norse Atlantic Airways has launched the sale of two new routes from Gatwick Airport to the United States.

The flights to Orlando will begin on May 25, 2023 and to Fort Lauderdale on May 26, 2023, with fares starting from £409 return including taxes.

The new routes will be in addition to the current daily London to New York service that began in August 2022.

Flights to Orlando will operate four times a week in May and June and then a daily service in the height of the summer peak season with fares starting from £409 return including taxes.

Norse Atlantic Airways has launched the sale of two new routes, Gatwick Airport to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

Flights to Fort Lauderdale will operate three times a week in May and June and four times a week for the rest of the summer season with fares starting from £410 return including taxes. Flights are available to book now on www.flynorse.com.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, Norse Atlantic Airways CEO, said: “We are very pleased to announce two new routes from London Gatwick to the popular holiday destination of Florida. In addition to our current daily New York flights we will also be releasing for sale further destinations between London and the US by the end of February. As a result, our UK based airline, Norse Atlantic UK, will serve more destinations to the US from London Gatwick than any other carrier this summer.

“We look forward to a busy summer ahead as we bring value fares and a fantastic service to passengers looking to travel across the Atlantic”.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive officer, Gatwick Airport, added: “It’s fantastic to see Norse Atlantic add two new Florida services from London Gatwick Airport, to complement their current New York route. This will bring different products to our transatlantic portfolio, at affordable prices.

Both Orlando and Fort Lauderdale are understandably very popular destinations, especially among families, so it’s great news for passengers across London and the Southeast to have more choice ahead of the summer holidays.”

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience.

Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them.

Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

Customers looking to explore the world and enjoy unbeatable value can access even greater choice and convenience thanks to the airline’s connectivity partnership with easyJet, Norwegian and Spirit Airlines.

