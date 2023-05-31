Norse Atlantic Airways launches ticket sales to popular Florida destination from Gatwick Airport

Norse Atlantic Airways customers can book direct flights between Gatwick Airport and a popular Florida destination from today [Wednesday, May 31].

Flights to Miami will operate four times a week and throughout the winter season from £450 return including all taxes from September 18.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways said: “We are pleased to be able to now offer the popular destination of Miami as part of our winter route network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Miami has high levels of passenger demand with both direct and connecting traffic volumes greater than other airports in the region.

Norse Atlantic Airways customers can book direct flights between Gatwick Airport and Miami from today [Wednesday, May 31]

“We look forward to being able to offer our cargo customers increased choice and flexibility as we begin operations from our new South Florida base in September.”

Ralph Cutié, Miami International Airport director and CEO said: “We are thrilled that Norse Atlantic has chosen Miami International Airport for all of its South Florida flights and we look forward to welcoming their London Gatwick service to Miami-Dade County.”

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them.

Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

From September 18, Norse Atlantic will consolidate services in South Florida and only operate flights to Miami.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad