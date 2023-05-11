Edit Account-Sign Out
North Street Midhurst: Here's when work will begin on the Angel Inn hotel following a huge fire

A contractor has been appointed to secure critically fire-damaged buildings in Midhurst following a huge fire that crippled the town earlier this year.

By Joe Stack
Published 11th May 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:01 BST

The historic Angel Inn in North Street, and neighbouring businesses and homes, were destroyed when a fire broke out on March 15. The 400-year-old coaching inn was almost entirely destroyed with the fire just leaving the frontage.

North Street has been shut ever since causing significant damage to the town’s local economy.

Today the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) appointed a contractor to ensure the fire-damaged listed buildings are safely and legally secured. This will then allow the road to be reopened in both directions.

The Angel Inn hotel in Midhurst. Picture by Eddie MitchellThe Angel Inn hotel in Midhurst. Picture by Eddie Mitchell
The Angel Inn hotel in Midhurst. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

The SDNPA, working with West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council, continues to actively liaise with the owners of the buildings, local businesses and other agencies involved to ensure that the necessary work begins as soon as possible. The new contractor aims to be on site on Monday 15th May.

According to the SDNPA the work is expected to take seven weeks to complete.

A spokesperson said: “This is not only the best option for the listed buildings, but is also the fastest option to enable the road to be safely opened.”

The multi-agency recovery group has created a detailed FAQs, prepared by Chichester District Council, that is updated as new information becomes available.

The FAQs can be found here: www.chichester.gov.uk/article/37648/Midhurst-fire-Frequently-asked-questions

