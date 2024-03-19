Not so tiny now, Rachel Watkyn OBE
Despite facing numerous challenges including health issues like multiple bouts of cancer, as well as setbacks including a Fire, flooding, an IT hack, and the Covid-19 pandemic, Rachel has steered Tiny Box Company to remarkable success.
It has grown from its modest beginnings to become the UK’s largest online gift packaging e-commerce company, employing 100 staff, offering more than 700 products, and serving an impressive customer base of 200,000, ranging from startups to international corporations.
Rachel's appearance on Dragon’s Den in 2008, where she faced scepticism from Duncan Ballantyne dismissing her business model as “pathetic”, secured investment from Theo Paphitis and Peter Jones, and catapulted her into the spotlight as one of the most successful female entrepreneurs on the show.
Despite initial criticism, Rachel's determination in a male dominated industry, have proven her sceptics wrong, leading Tiny Box Company to achieve a turnover of £10,000,000 annually, becoming a market leader and attract prestigious clients such as Netflix, Café Nero, Harrods, and Coca-Cola, among others.
Even amidst her personal struggles, including undergoing a double mastectomy in 2023, Rachel remains committed to giving back and supporting others. Her dedication to promoting women’s entrepreneurship, leadership, green business practices, and sustainability is evident through her involvement in offering free weekly business clinics for startups and individuals.
Rachel's story is a testament to the power of perseverance, innovation, and a commitment to making a positive impact. As Tiny Box Company grows, Rachel continues to make her mark in sustainable business paving the way for her male counterparts to follow… behind every tiny box, there is a great woman.