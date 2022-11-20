November train strikes: Will Sussex be affected by next week’s industrial action?

On Saturday (November 26) there will be action by the ASLEF union. This will impact various train companies and have a significant impact on their services with reduced timetables and cancellations.
Southern and the Gatwick Express will not be hit by the strikes so service will be normal. However on the Saturday there will be an amended Southern service between Horsham and Redhill. Southeastern covers part of East Sussex and will not operate on the Saturday.
As of November 20, there are no strikes forecast for December.