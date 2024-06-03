"Now Let's Build on This!": Gatwick Diamond delegation success triggers business leader rally call

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Gatwick Diamond delegation has returned from a successful showcase at the UK's Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum UKREiiF 2024, with new connections and partnerships poised to enhance regional growth and collaboration.

The Gatwick Diamond Initiative, along with local and regional authorities and private sector affiliates, participated in UKREiiF 2024 in Leeds from 21-23 May. The event attracted over 12,000 investors, developers, occupiers, and local authorities, providing a platform to highlight the region’s business opportunities.

UKREiiF is a major annual event that connects investors and developers directly to opportunities across UK towns and cities. By facilitating new relationships and sharing best practices, it aims to drive economic growth through development and regeneration.

Public sector representatives, government officials, investors, funders, developers, house builders and other industry professionals all participate. The diverse nature of attendees makes it a key gathering for the real estate and infrastructure sectors in the UK.

(L to R): Ben Davies Managing Director Oander, Brett North Chairman Gatwick Diamond Initiative

The Gatwick Diamond Initiative, which led the delegation, is a public-private partnership aimed at boosting economic growth and investment in the region surrounding Gatwick Airport. It serves as a platform for collaboration among local authorities, businesses, and other stakeholders to foster a thriving business environment. Through its efforts, the Gatwick Diamond has become a significant economic hub, attracting businesses and contributing to the overall prosperity of the region.

The event represented the first-time collaboration led by The Gatwick Diamond Initiative and featured representatives from Sussex, Surrey, Kent, and South London. The delegation forged numerous new connections and partnerships. These relationships are expected to bolster the growth of both emerging and established companies in the Gatwick Diamond, further establishing the region as a premier location for business and investment.

Brett North, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Gatwick Diamond Initiative, said: “We had a diverse cross-section of private and public sector organisations. Traditionally, for some groups, this may have been a barrier to collaboration. But not for us. The Gatwick Diamond’s success at UKREiiF 2024 highlights the region’s potential for growth through collaboration.

“The new connections and partnerships formed can inspire closer cooperation between public and private sectors. It means we can drive more sustainable growth, economic development and innovation in the Gatwick Diamond. The challenge for us is a simple one: Now, let’s build on this!”

Real estate and infrastructure play critical roles in regional development. The Gatwick Diamond’s participation at UKREiiF allowed the Gatwick Diamond to showcase the region’s unique selling points and investment potential. The delegation made significant connections with like-minded organisations and is committed to building on these relationships to drive future growth in the Gatwick Diamond.

London Gatwick, a major supporter of the delegation, highlighted the airport’s significant economic impact, including supporting 76,560 jobs and generating approximately £5.5 billion in GVA in 2023. The delegation’s success at UKREiiF underscores the importance of continued collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Brett North added: “The Invest Gatwick Diamond delegation exhibited the region's diverse and distinctive strengths including infrastructure, connectivity and viticulture; a unique mix that offers compelling investment potential for the real estate and infrastructure sectors. Together it’s a potent blend that will play a pivotal role in regional development in the future.

