Nursery catering provider celebrates 25 years by donating bespoke food boxes to families in need in Sussex

Leading nursery catering provider Zebedees have collaborated with nursery children donating bespoke food boxes to families in need across Sussex as part of an initiative to support local communities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In an effort to combat the growing challenges of the cost of living crisis and rising child poverty rates Zebedees, the UK’s leading nursery catering company celebrating 25 years of business, is proud to announce the donation of 50 food parcels to 25 food banks located within its delivery areas of London and the South East.

With the cost of living crisis intensifying, many food banks have been struggling due to dwindling donations. The donation ensures families who need it most have access to a variety of food groups and nutrients required for healthy growth and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This recent initiative from Zebedees reflects our commitment to supporting our local communities and ensuring that no one goes hungry, especially during these challenging times,” says Diana Flowers, Business Manager at Zebedees.

Zebedees deliver parcels to food banks across Sussex

“Through this donation drive, we aim to make a positive impact by providing essential food items to those who require assistance the most.”

What sets this initiative apart is the involvement of the children at some of the nurseries Zebedees cater for. To make these donations extra special, the children have enthusiastically taken part in decorating the boxes, infusing them with warmth and creativity. This collaborative effort underscores the spirit of community and empathy that Zebedees fosters among children.

The 50 food parcels, lovingly decorated by the young helpers, have been delivered to local food banks. It is hoped that this timing will provide an extra boost during a season when many families are facing additional financial challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback from the foodbanks has been overwhelmingly positive;