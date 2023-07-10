Office makeover: Competition opens for Brighton small businesses to win brand-new motorised blinds

BlindsbyPost is calling on people from across Brighton and Hove to nominate businesses, charities, schools and other organisations that deserve to have their office space or building upgraded. The competition is open to all businesses, and anyone can enter, whether nominating their own organisation or other companies.

The online blinds retailer will invest in the building or workspace of a worthy organisation in the South East region with a raft of new motorised blinds. Nominations are open from 3rd to 31st July 2023 and can be made directly to BlindsbyPost via the website.

BlindsbyPost has already worked with national organisation The Brain Charity, based in Liverpool, to provide its building with a range of thermal blinds to improve heat retention in the winter months.

Oliver Hudson, managing director at BlindsbyPost, is looking forward to seeing the nominations. He said: “Many workspaces are in need of a bit of TLC and automatic motorised blinds can be a huge help in the summer months, as they can be programmed to drop down during those sunny periods where intense light can strain the eyes.

Oliver Hudson, managing director at BlindsbyPost

“We want to do our bit to support small businesses, start ups and charity organisations and make sure their workspaces are in the best place they can be. With the cost of living crisis causing many challenges for businesses across the nation, certain things can fall by the wayside - but we’re trying to give these businesses a chance to update their space with some quality new blinds.”

Founded in 2008, BlindsbyPost is the leading expert in made-to-measure window blinds. The Yorkshire-based retailer offers consumers a bespoke and fully online blind ordering service from its ecommerce store. The company is one of the only retailers in the UK to have its own factory where every blind is handcrafted by over 40 skilled employees.

Voting closes on 31st July. To nominate your organisation, please visit