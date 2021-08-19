Official opening of ‘exciting addition’ to Newhaven

At the official opening of The Sidings. Photo by Peter Cripps

The Sidings is located in the area between the former UTC building and Railway Club.

Already home to the ‘Sidings Bistro’, it is designed to accommodate further development phases for other businesses and community organisations – such as Newhaven Gig Rowing Club, which is due to move there soon.

Councillor James MacCleary, Deputy Leader of Lewes District Council and ward councillor for Newhaven South, said: “The Sidings is a really exciting addition to a waterside lifestyle that more and more people are enjoying in Newhaven, and with so much more good news in the pipeline, there’s never been a better time to live in our wonderful town.”

The Town Deal Board, a partnership that includes representatives from Lewes District Council, Newhaven Town Council, Newhaven Enterprise Zone, Maria Caulfield MP, East Sussex County Council and local businesses and stakeholders, secured funding from the government and the district council via the community infrastructure levy to develop the Sidings.

The opening follows the successful £19.3 million bid for funding that will kick-start a number of ambitious regeneration schemes across the town.

Mr MacCleary added: “I would like to thank my colleagues on the Town Deal Board for their efforts in unlocking the potential of this important gateway location and sharing my enthusiasm and belief in the huge economic, social and cultural opportunities on offer in Newhaven.