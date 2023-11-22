OHM Energy appointed as industry champions

OHM Energy has been appointed as the East Sussex Careers Hub’s Industry Champions to promote green jobs and encourage young people to join the energy sector.

Run by East Sussex County Council’s Careers Hub the Industry Champion programme provides the opportunity for companies to engage with the future workforce about their next steps. Award-winning OHM Energy was appointed for their extensive work in training and education. Over the last twelve months, OHM Energy has supported numerous career events and spoken at local schools to communicate opportunities and advise those interested in working in the green economy:

Paul Vine, Commercial Director at OHM Energy says “We are thrilled at being appointed as Industry Champions. Only by creating opportunities, training, and encouraging local people to join the sector, will we be able to build a sustainable future for future generations.”

Wendy Gorham, Careers Hub Lead, welcomed the appointment: ‘East Sussex Careers Hub value the support which OHM provide in helping young people understand more about the future of the world of work in the green economy. The Industry Champion initiative is an excellent way of engaging with young people and education. We would like to wish OHM Energy many congratulations on their award and we look forward to continuing to work together to inspire the next generation’.

Paul Vine, Director at OHM Energy holding the OHM Energy Industry Champion certificate

The renewable energy sector suffers from a national skills gap as the UK transitions to a low-carbon economy. The latest data from the Office of National Statistics shows that the government will be unable to deliver green jobs targets, and renewable energy companies are already struggling to hire in many areas.

To help bridge the critical skills gap, OHM Energy and East Sussex College Group (ESCG) have launched a Training Hub for the Renewable Energy sector in Hampden Park, Eastbourne. In addition to offering renewable energy virtual and classroom courses, the hub also hosts commercial and community events, including meetings for the Construction and Engineering Task Force for Industry Champions with East Sussex Council.

The Green Training Hub is gathering widespread recognition for innovation and making a difference in the industry. Recent successes include OHM Energy being commended at the National Energy Efficiency Awards for Social Responsibility and winning Energy Education Project 2023 at the National Business Awards.