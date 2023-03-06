​One of the country's first female funeral directors has sadly passed away, having worked in the industry in Worthing and Littlehampton for more than 60 years.

June Mavis Sutherland started in the funeral service industry in 1961 and was immensely proud of continuing in her career her whole life.

For June, this was not a job, rather a vocation to which she gave her all – and her family believe it was a calling for her. She helped so many families, often up to three generations over the years, during some of their darkest and saddest days.

June received so many letter of thanks throughout her time working, all of which she had saved, with each one clearly meaning so much to her.

She began at Jordan & Cook Funeral Service in Worthing as a secretary and then passed the diploma examination in funeral directing in 1969 at the age of 25. At the time, this was still an unusual occupation for a female and, as such, June's success was reported in the local and national news, including on television. She was the only woman among 31 candidates locally and one of the very few women in the job in the whole country.

June, who was living in Rustington, had learned so much about the business that it was only a short step to the diploma.

She told the press: "As secretary, I took an interest in the work, so I decided to take the exams. I'm not sure exactly how many other women are doing this sort of job but I know there are only a few. Most people who come to the firm are surprised to see me but many of our women clients appreciate being able to talk to another woman."

In time, June became a funeral director at F.A. Holland and The Co-Op Funeral Service in Littlehampton. Most recently, she was working at Ian Hart Funeral Service in Worthing, until late last year.

June is survived by Malcolm, her husband of 56 years, and her two children, Iain and Alison. They said her unexpected passing had devastated them, her extended family and all her friends, who will miss her deeply.

