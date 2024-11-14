Open day celebrations herald the reopening of Hailsham’s swimming pool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Freedom Leisure, the not-for-profit leisure trust that manages Hailsham Leisure Centre on behalf of Wealden District Council, hosted a lively and well-attended Open Day last week to celebrate the reopening of its newly refurbished swimming pool. The event marked the culmination of a major renovation project, which has revitalised the much-loved community space.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local residents & families gathered to take part in the festivities, which included tours of the newly renovated pool area, swimming lesson tasters, and a range of fun, family-friendly activities. The highlight of the day came when the pool was officially reopened by Hailsham Town Mayor, Paul Holbrook and Councillor Jessika Hulbert, who cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Councillor Jessika Hulbert, Wealden District Council’s chair said “After months of dedicated work and improvements, it is exciting to be able to welcome everyone back to enjoy a refreshed swimming experience. Wealden District Council is committed to continue investing in the districts three leisure centres – Crowborough, Hailsham and Uckfield - to make them more accessible, inclusive and energy efficient. Swimming is a vital skill that enhances physical fitness, improves cardiovascular health and provides a full-body workout. It also promotes mental well-being and reduces stress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The swimming pool will continue to serve as an important community asset for the people of Hailsham and surrounding areas, offering a space for health, fitness, and social interaction. With the official reopening now complete, Hailsham Leisure Centre is ready to welcome swimmers of all abilities back to the water, confident that the updated facilities will provide a high-quality experience for years to come.

Members enjoy an indoor cycle class at Hailsham Leisure Centre

Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure’s Area Manager added; “The recent improvements at Hailsham have been transformative for our communities. We are confident that the investment will ensure a more enjoyable and a better experience for all our users, fostering a welcoming environment for our existing customers and newcomers alike. We’re excited to see how these changes will benefit everyone, supporting healthier, more active lifestyles across the board.”

For more information about opening hours, swimming lessons, and other services available at the Hailsham Leisure Centre, visit their website https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/hailsham or stop by the centre to speak with a member of the team.