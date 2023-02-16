An opening date has been announced for an exciting new street food restaurant in Chichester city centre.

The Sty in Chi will open in North Street on Monday, March 6. The business is the brainchild of Angie Warner, from Emsworth, and Jason Richardson, from Denvilles, who run the Sussex and Hampshire Hog Roast Company and have put their talents into a new family run shop.

It will open in 47 North Street, once home to The Exclusive Cake Shop and Vintage Tea Rooms, and will seat between 28 and 30 people with a focus on food to take-away.

Co-owner Angie Warner, from Emsworth, said: “We are really looking forward everyone coming in and getting feedback from people about what they think about it. I think it will be really well received and we have really strong sense of business and there’s a massive gap in the market for grab-and-go food.”

North Street. Picture via Google

"It’s been a bit of a journey really. No one anticipates how much work goes into it. We wanted to put our own stamp on it. We’ve done a bit of a farm theme without in made it a bit quirky and fun throughout.

"Everyone’s been popping in and I didn’t really anticipate that so many people would know where we are.”

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page gives followers a glimpse of what’s to come: “We thought we would wet your appetites with a little preview of our signature ‘Sty In Chi’ dish. Succulent free range pork, cooked low and slow for ten hours. Choose from simply seasoned or Chef’s BBQ marinade. Ponder over the soft bap or stuffed crusty bread option, then drool over the pan roasted potatoes which are a must have add on.”

The shop will be open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Saturday initially.

You can find out more by visiting the Facebook page here: The Sty in Chi.