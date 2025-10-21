Opening date for new Eastbourne TK Maxx announced

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 12:32 BST
The opening date for Eastbourne’s new TK Maxx store has been announced.

In July, it was revealed the retailer would be moving into The Beacon.

Work on the 24,000sq ft unit, previously occupied by Wilko, has been ongoing since.

Now, a poster on the window has revealed the shop’s opening date.

According to the poster, the shop is set to open at 10am on Thursday, October 23.

Speaking earlier in the year, Mark Powell, general manager of The Beacon, said he was delighted at the news of TK Maxx opening in the shopping centre.

“This is great news for The Beacon and great news for the town centre,” he said.

“TK Maxx is a huge brand and we are thrilled that they will be taking up a prime spot.”

TK Maxx is a retail chain that sells branded clothing, footwear, homeware, and accessories at discounted prices.

The shopping centre branch will be the town’s second, with an existing store in Sovereign Harbour.

