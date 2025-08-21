Opening date set for new St Leonards' gym

Located in the old Carpetright premises at Bexhill Road Retail Park, St Leonards, the new gym will create 12 jobs within the health and fitness sector and will offer over 160 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a functional zone, a free weights area, and cardio equipment.

There will also be fitness and cycle studios, and they will offer a range of classes included in the membership price. The company is known for its zero-contract memberships and its commitment to providing a safe place for everybody. As part of their TrainSafe initiative, they have installed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all of their gyms.

Established in the UK in 2009, the gym has 1.6 million UK members and more than 430 clubs across the country, most of which are open 24/7.

The company also has gyms in Denmark, Switzerland and the United States, and it has a franchise partner operating clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: "As the UK's favourite gym, our mission is to help more people, in more places, lead healthier lives every day, which is why we are excited to be opening a brand-new gym in Hastings. All through our flagship low-cost, no contract memberships, members will have access to everything they need to enhance their mental and physical well-being, so they can work out and leave the gym feeling their best. We can't wait to welcome members through the doors of PureGym Hastings."

Opening times will be Monday – Friday 06:00–22:00, and weekends 08:00–20:00.

For more information and to see their special opening membership offers, visit https://www.puregym.com/gyms/hastings/https://www.puregym.com/gyms/hastings/

