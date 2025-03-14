Operator sought for new Eastbourne café

Eastbourne Borough Council has invited expressions of interest to run a new café.

It would operate out of a shipping container in Shinewater Park.

The council said the café would help ‘encourage more visitors to visit Shinewater Park and allow its users to spend longer in the park to enjoy its vast array of leisure, and nature activities available.’

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Eastbourne Borough Council is pleased to offer a new café opportunity for a purpose-built shipping container café and is inviting interest/offers from an operator.

An artist's impression of what the new proposed café at Shinewater Park could look like. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

"The building is not currently on site and is anticipated to be delivered and available for operation late Spring 2025.

"The building will be located at the entrance of Shinewater Park and will become the new focal point of the park. Shinewater Park combines purpose-built recreation facilities within a country park style setting.

"Access to the park is free and open all year-round and there are currently activities in the park including a Parkrun on Saturday mornings.

"The building will be a bespoke space designed utilising modified shipping containers specifically for this site. The design incorporates features and services the local community have requested. The space will feature high-spec insulation, double glazing and roof-mounted solar PV panels for energy efficiency. Metal security shutters will secure the building when not in use.

"The building will be connected to mains electricity, water and drainage but will not be connected to a mains gas connection. Wi-Fi available via a 4/5G connection.

"The café building is a much-anticipated addition to Shinewater Park, and it will be a requirement of the letting that the new tenant will operate and make the public conveniences (PC) available to the public during reasonable daylight hours.

"It is anticipated the new café and PC facilities will encourage more visitors to visit Shinewater Park and allow its users to spend longer in the park to enjoy its vast array of leisure, and nature activities available.”

To find out more and submit an expression of interest by the deadline of 5pm on Thursday, March 27, visit http://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/…/Council-property.