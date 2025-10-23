Organisation promoting Chichester beats international competition to win prestigious award

An organisation which promotes the Chichester district has conquered competition from Europe, the Middle East and Africa to win a prestigious award.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Sussex Way was up against destination marketing organisations from across the globe vying for pole position as the best promoting their area.

The award ceremony was held in the UK this year at Brighton Pier and judges for these prestigious awards included Visit England, Bandwango, Tomorrow’s Tourism and the Travel Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blue ribbon event was for “Digital Marketing Mastery” an accolade that recognises excellence in strategy, data and content creation that have driven outstanding innovation and tangible results to local businesses.

The Great Sussex Way wins a prestigious award

The small but mightily hard working team at The Great Sussex Way impressed the judges with their data led marketing, creative content creation and dedication to collaborative working with the tourism businesses in their area, from the Downs to the dunes.

Alongside impressive growth of digital followers and reach, 23 precisely targeted Meta campaigns reached 1.3 million people and generated 2.9 million unique impressions. These drove, in turn, traffic to key content on the website including the “48 hours in” series, effectively designed to increase visitor dwell time and spend in Chichester district.

The judges noted that The Great Sussex Way team was able to maintain creative control over its own content by creating all of its own digital assets in-house, a point that proved to be cost effective for the organisation but also helped bolster The Great

Sussex Way in overall brand consistency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the awards ceremony

The Great Sussex Way said: “We are a small, dedicated team driven by a passion for our beautiful area and for continuous improvement of our service. Despite our size, we consistently punch above our weight, embracing change and experimentation to push boundaries and deliver exceptional outcomes for our local businesses and organisations.

"What sets us apart is our agility and commitment to collaborate. We take pride in our ability to move quickly, learn fast and adapt in an ever changing digital landscape in the highly competitive industry of tourism.

"However, we do not move alone, we move together as a 1,080 strong community of local tourism organisations.”

A judge commented; “The campaigns appear to be executed very well with a clear strategy in place before activity was undertaken. Considering they are a small team, the results are really impressive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner's trophy

Another judge said; “ A really solid approach to strategic digital destination marketing and paid Meta ads. Excellent growth which will no doubt continue incrementally.”

The chief executive of The Great Sussex Way said; “ I am overwhelmingly proud of our small but hard working team who show such dedication to our stunning area of Chichester district. We are grateful to the many organisations who engage with us to create such inspiring content. Above all, we are grateful to Adrian Moss and his team at Chichester District Council for the funding that makes our support of the tourism economy possible.

"It is a particularly tough economic environment for hospitality and tourism which is a vital cornerstone of the Chichester district economy. The continued support of Chichester District Council is greatly valued by us and by the hundreds of local businesses that the funding supports and champions.”