‘Our ambitious plans for growth are on track’: Greggs’ profits soars again

Greggs recorded £844m worth of sales in the first half of 2023, which is an increase of 21.5 per cent.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:27 BST

The company received £694.5m in total sale in the same period last year, while its pre-tax profit jumped from £55.8m to £63.7m in the same time frame – which is an increase of 14.2 per cent.

Greggs’ chief executive Roisin Currie said: "Greggs’ strong performance continued in the first half of 2023 as we deliver on our strategic growth plan. With consumers remaining under pressure we continue to offer exceptional value, which is reflected in our performance and growing market share.

"In the period we continued to open further new shops, extended trading hours into the evening and saw increased participation in the Greggs app.

"Our ambitious plans for growth are on track and our amazing teams are committed to realising the opportunity to become a significantly larger, multi-channel business."

