Paddock View: Dandara's Yapton housing development wins prestigious Excellence Award from Premier Guarantee

Housebuilder Dandara received the prestigious Excellence Award from Premier Guarantee, one of the UK’s leading warranty providers, for its Paddock View development in North End Road.
The award was in the Development of the Year (11-50 units) category and based on a series of criteria. This latest win follows a Quality Recognition Award from Premier Guarantee earlier this year.
Jonny Betteridge, site manager, said: "It was great winning the recognition award but to have gone on to bag an excellence award is just fantastic. It’s a real tribute to the hard work of the team, who always go the extra mile to ensure they maintain consistently high standards and build homes that buyers love.”
Dandara said the development had been a popular choice with homebuyers due to its charming homes and tranquil location. Work is now underway on the second phase of the development, which will see 70 new homes being built.
Paul Ebbs, operations director, said: "Development of the Year is a tough category as we were competing against so many other great housebuilders, so this award means a lot to every member of the Dandara Southern team and testifies to the calibre of the homes being built at Paddock View.
“It is a rigorous judging process. Every aspect of work at Paddock View was put under the microscope but we were delighted to be able to demonstrate our commitment to quality and craftmanship in every aspect of the construction process.”