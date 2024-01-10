Park Cameras unveils redesigned Fujifilm ‘touch and try’ zones at West Sussex store

Park Cameras, one of the UK’s leading independent photographic retailers, has unveiled the latest developments to its state-of-the-art store in West Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When visiting Park Cameras, on Victoria Business Park, customers will discover a fresh new Fujifilm ‘touch and try’ zone showcasing the current product line-up, with a soft countertop, where photographers of all experiences can explore the cameras in detail. Existing Fujifilm owners can also try the full variety of XF and GF lens.

These improvements are designed to enhance the overall shopping experience, and to showcase the latest products across the manufacturer’s line-up of mirrorless X Series and medium format GFX cameras and lenses. It is now easier than ever before for customers to try out the range, speak to the expert Park Cameras team and learn which products suit their shooting needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As ever, the Park Cameras team of friendly experts will be on hand to guide customers, offer advice and provide in-depth product information, as well as giving valuable recommendations.

Inside the new Fujifilm area of the store

Frank Keenan, commercial director at Park Cameras, commented, “Redesigning the Fujifilm area of our stores in this manner has made it easier than ever to showcase the full range of Fujifilm products, and help our customers make informed decisions as to which products suit their needs.

"Following these enhancements to the stores, I believe that Park Cameras is one of the best locations in the UK to get hands-on with the entire range of Fujifilm products, delivering a truly enjoyable and informative shopping experience thanks to our highly trained staff.”

Jonathan Difford, head of sales – Imaging Solutions UK at Fujifilm, added, “Fujifilm continues to invest in high street stores to ensure that customers can get the most from their photo taking and photo making. The Park Cameras team has worked hard to create an ideal environment to experience our extensive line-up of products and services. We are sure that customers will appreciate having a dedicated space to explore the options available, from digital to INSTAX to high-quality printing services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more than 50 years, Park Cameras has offered premium customer service combined with honest, friendly advice from one creator to another.